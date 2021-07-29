Red Sox Red Sox reportedly interested in Kyle Schwarber, Nationals All-Star Schwarber hit 25 homers before suffering an injury earlier this year. The Red Sox reportedly are interested in Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber. Washington Post photo by Jonathan Newton

The Red Sox have reportedly expressed interest in Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber with the MLB trade deadline looming, according to NBC Sports Boston’s John Tomase.

Per Tomase, Schwarber has drawn interest from several teams in the American League East. He suffered a “serious” hamstring injury and hasn’t played since July 2, but Nationals reporters spotted Schwarber jogging and working out recently on multiple occasions. He is reportedly expected to return some time in mid-August.

Schwarber is batting .253/.340/.570 this season with 25 homers and 53 RBIs. Before his injury, he hit a staggering 16 homers in 19 games. The Cubs non-tendered him prior to this season, and the Nationals picked him up on a one-year deal worth $10 million.

The Yankees reportedly have also expressed interest in Schwarber, although they recently acquired Joey Gallo.

The Red Sox aren’t a perfect fit either. Schwarber has played just three games at first base in the minors. With Alex Verdugo, Hunter Renfroe and Jarren Duran in the outfield — and J.D. Martinez in the DH slot — Schwarber’s place in the lineup isn’t entirely clear unless he can play some games at first base.

Still, the Red Sox — who have won 63 games to date and will also get ace Chris Sale back in their pitching rotation soon — admit they might make a move.

“I have a feeling that both these teams are in the hunt, they’re going to do something, including us,” Cora said. “How big, we’re about to see.”