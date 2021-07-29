Red Sox Red Sox trade for All-Star OF Kyle Schwarber, send Nationals minor-league pitcher Schwarber was on a tear before suffering a hamstring injury in early July. Washington Nationals' Kyle Schwarber celebrates his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Red Sox acquired All-Star outfielder Kyle Schwarber in a trade with the Washington Nationals on Thursday, per a release from the team.

In exchange for Schwarber, the Red Sox sent right-handed pitcher Aldo Ramirez to Washington.

Schwarber has never played first base in the majors — the Red Sox’s major area of need — but he brings a lot of power to the lineup wherever he slots in.

Schwarber suffered a hamstring injury in early July and has not yet returned, but local reporters noted him working out in recent weeks. Prior to his injury, he was on a historic tear — from June 12 to July 2, he batted .338 and hit 16 home runs. As noted by the Red Sox in their release, Schwarber tied the major league record for most homers in a 10-game span with 12 from June 19-29, and he set the all-time record for most home runs as a leadoff hitter in a calendar month with 15.

The Cubs non-tendered Schwarber prior to this season, and the Nationals picked him up on a one-year deal worth $10 million.

Ramirez started eight games for Low-A Salem and recorded a 2.03 ERA with 32 strikeouts.

To make room for Schwarber on the roster, the Red Sox designated Brandon Workman for assignment.

The Red Sox lost to the Blue Jays 13-1 on Thursday with three crucial games against the Tampa Bay Rays looming.

The MLB trade deadline is Friday at 4 pm ET.