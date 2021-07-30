Red Sox Red Sox trade Michael Chavis to the Pirates for reliever Austin Davis Chavis, the Red Sox's 2014 first-round pick, played the last three seasons in Boston. Michael Chavis's time in Boston ends after just two-plus seasons in the big leagues. Jessica Rinaldi / Globe Staff

The Red Sox closed the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline by shipping out Michael Chavis to add to their bullpen

Boston traded the infielder to Pittsburgh for pitcher Austin Davis. Chavis, 25, departs the Red Sox after three seasons in the majors and eight years in their organization. The Red Sox selected Chavis in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

Once considered one of the Red Sox’s top prospects, Chavis struggled to perform consistently in the majors. Chavis hit 18 homers and had 58 RBIs in his first season with the Red Sox in 2019, posting a .254/.322/.44 slash line that year.

Chavis’s play dipped in 2020, hitting five homers and knocking in 19 RBIs in 42 games. His slash line dipped in the COVID-shortened season, slashing .212/.259/.377.

Advertisement:

After starting the 2021 season with Triple-A Worcester, Chavis was recalled to the Red Sox five times throughout the year. Chavis’s stats dipped again in 2021, hitting just two homers in 31 games, and is posting a .190/.207/.342 slash line this year.

In Davis, the Red Sox are getting a 28-year-old left-handed reliever who hasn’t made many appearances over the last two seasons. Davis began the 2021 season on the 60-day injured list due to a left-elbow sprain. Since making his season debut on June 6, Davis has pitched in 10 games, posting a 5.59 ERA. Davis has 11 strikeouts to five walks in 9.2 innings pitched this year.

Davis began his career with the Phillies, who designated him for assignment during the 2020 season. Davis made nine relief appearances in 2020 with the Phillies and Pirates, posting a 10.80 ERA last year.

Advertisement:

The acquisition of Davis makes for the second reliever the Red Sox traded for before Friday’s deadline. They also acquired reliever Hansel Robles from the Twins.