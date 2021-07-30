Red Sox Red Sox trade for Twins reliever Hansel Robles The Red Sox gave up a minor league pitcher in the deal. Hansel Robles joins the Red Sox after one season in Minnesota. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Red Sox got themselves a relief pitcher moments ahead of Friday’s MLB trade deadline.

Boston acquired right-handed pitcher Hansel Robles from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Alex Scherff, Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom announced. The Red Sox will also receive cash considerations in the trade.

Robles, 30, has made 45 appearances out of the bullpen this season for the Twins, posting a 3-4 record and a 4.91 ERA. Robles has struck out 43 hitters and walked 24 batters in 44 innings this season. He also has 10 saves on 12 opportunities and 14 holds.

Robles joined the Twins this past offseason, signing a one-year, $2 million deal after a poor 2020 with the Angels. In 2020, Robles had a career-worse 10.26 ERA and went 0-2 in 18 appearances out of the bullpen.

The new Red Sox reliever had his best season in 2019. Closing games for the Angels that year, Robles had 23 saves on a career-best 2.48 ERA. He had a 5-1 record that year in 71 appearances. The Angels acquired Robles during the 2018 season after the Mets placed him on waivers.

By adding Robles, the Red Sox add another arm to their bullpen that’s been a strong point for the team this season. All six of the relievers who have made 30 appearances for Boston this season have a sub-3.50 ERA.

Scherff, 23, has pitched in Double-A Portland and High-A Greenville this season. The Red Sox selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB Draft.