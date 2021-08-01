Red Sox Red Sox ‘excited’ about progress Kyle Schwarber has made from hamstring injury "We’re hoping he goes on a rehab assignment sooner rather than later. Washington Nationals' Kyle Schwarber holds his leg while suffering an apparent injury on July 2. Kyle Schwarber

The Red Sox are hopeful new acquisition Kyle Schwarber might return soon from a hamstring injury he suffered on July 2.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters prior to their game against the Rays on Sunday that Schwarber’s recovery has gone well, aided by the Nationals’ training staff.

“He feels good,” Cora said. “The medical staff, they feel good, and they feel like what they did with him with the Nationals have put him in a good situation. Obviously we’re not talking about being active in the upcoming days.”

The Red Sox will sit down Tuesday or Wednesday to discuss next steps for Schwarber, who told reporters he expects “it’s not going to be too long” before he returns. He plans to work out with the team Sunday and will travel to Detroit for another work out on Monday.

Advertisement:

“As far as the progress of the injury, we’re excited,” Cora said. “Sometimes with paperwork, you read the stuff and they have all the stuff, and sometimes it goes the other way.

“In our situation, it’s always very positive. The progress has been great. We’re hoping he goes on a rehab assignment sooner rather than later, and he’ll be with us whenever he’s ready.”

Marwin Gonzalez — who is also rehabbing from a hamstring injury — will be in Detroit to work out with Schwarber. Gonzalez hit a monster homer at Polar Park on Saturday in a rehab appearance with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.

Marwin. González. 😱



The rehabbing @RedSox infielder just CRUSHED a ball well over the Worcester Wall for the @WooSox. pic.twitter.com/A8OoM85guB — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 31, 2021

“He’s been feeling great the last few days,” Cora said. “Hopefully we can have him with us on Tuesday. We’ll see how he reacts to everything we’re going to do tomorrow.”

Advertisement:

The Red Sox start a series with the Tigers on Tuesday.