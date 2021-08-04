Red Sox Jerry Remy steps away from NESN Red Sox broadcasts to undergo lung cancer treatments Remy has gone through several bouts with the disease. Jerry Remy (right) will step away from NESN Red Sox broadcasts to deal with lung cancer. Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis

NESN Red Sox announcer Jerry Remy will step away from the broadcast booth to undergo treatment for lung cancer, the longtime color commentator announced on Wednesday.

Remy, 68, has battled cancer for years.

“I’d like to share that I’ll be stepping away from the NESN broadcast for the time being to undergo lung cancer treatment,” Remy wrote in a statement released by the network. “As I’ve done before and will continue to do, I will battle this with everything I have.

“I am so grateful for the support from NESN, the Red Sox and all of you. I hope that I’ll be rejoining you in your living rooms soon. Lastly, I’d like to thank my medical team for all they’ve done for me throughout the treatment process.”

In June, Remy left a broadcast in the middle of a game due to shortness of breath and was admitted to the hospital. He was released five days later and returned on June 29.

Remy was initially diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008. The disease returned in both 2013 and 2017.

The former Red Sox second baseman has been the team’s TV color commentator since 1988.

In June 2017, Remy expressed gratitude for baseball, which kept his attention on something other than his cancer and treatments.

“It’s not easy, you know?” Remy said. “Look, I’ve been through a lot, for a long period of time. But you know, life goes on. Life goes on. I’ve got baseball here to keep me occupied. It keeps my mind occupied.”