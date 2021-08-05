4 things to know about new Red Sox outfielder Delino DeShields Jr.

Get the latest Boston sports news
The Red Sox made a post-trade deadline move on Thursday, acquiring Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields for cash considerations.
The move was permissible because DeShields — a Major League veteran — is currently on a Minor League deal and has not played in the majors this year.
Here are four things to know about DeShields.
As the postseason approaches, players who offer a specific skill are particularly important. DeShields stole 16 bases in 18 attempts in the minors this season, and he has stolen 31 bases in the majors in his career (caught stealing 13 times).
DeShields could double as a pinch runner and additional defensive depth in the outfield — he played centerfield for the Rangers from 2015-19 and has plenty of experience. Those attributes could both play a role when rosters expand to 28 in September.
DeShields, son of former Major Leaguer Delino DeShields Sr., was selected with the 8th pick in the 2010 Draft by the Houston Astros who initially wanted to transition him to second base. DeShields was then selected by the Texas Rangers in a Rule 5 draft in 2014 and made their Opening Day roster. He spent the next four years with the Rangers, batting .246/.326/.340 in the majors with 18 homers.
In August 2020, the MLB commemorated the 100-year anniversary of the founding of the Negro Leagues. DeShields spoke to Baseball America about their importance in the modern game.
“I think that especially with the population of African Americans going down in the sport, if I’m a young Black kid and I’m on the fence on what I want to do athletically and I realize that in baseball my people had their own league, there is not another sport that has done that,” DeShields said. “I feel like that would inspire me to play.”
Last year, DeShields spoke to ESPN about how he regretted not kneeling with a teammate in 2017 and told a story about racial profiling on Twitter.
And if you do, don’t say we didn’t warn you. DeShields took a 90-mph fastball to the cheek in 2014, which resulted in a gruesome on-displaced maxillary sinus fracture that went viral online.
Somehow, that wasn’t DeShields’ only viral moment getting hit in the face during a game.
In 2019, DeShields posted a video on Instagram of an impressive bat flip that included a real flip.
If you can pull it off, it’s a good one.
