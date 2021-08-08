Red Sox Chris Sale ready for MLB return after likely making final rehab start Sale pitched 4 2/3 shutout innings with Triple-A Worcester on Saturday. Chris Sale receives a fist bump after his start on Saturday. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP)

Chris Sale looked like himself in what’s likely to be his final rehab start with Triple-A Worcester.

The lefthander threw 4 2/3 shutout innings, striking out eight hitters. Sale allowed two hits and three walks in the WooSox’ win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Saturday.

With five rehab starts under his belt, Sale feels “absolutely” ready to make his big league return after having Tommy John surgery in March 2020.

“I felt like what I did tonight, I could have gone and done that in a big league game. I would say my last two starts, I’ve felt normal,” Sale told reporters following Saturday’s game.

“I’m thrilled with what happened today. I had fun. I loved it. I’m just appreciative that I can do that again. And I’ll show up tomorrow and do what I got to do then and whenever I throw next is whenever I throw next.”

In Saturday’s game, Sale’s four-seam fastball traveled at 91-96 miles per hour and used his slider to get 16 swing-and-misses from the RailRiders, according to the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Sale finished the day with 89 pitches (59 strikes), departing the game after getting the first two RailRider hitters out in the fifth. Several Red Sox fans were in attendance for Saturday’s game in Pennsylvania, giving Sale a standing ovation when he left the mound.

“For them to come and support us that way, I just really appreciate it,” Sale said.

Walked off to a standing ovation in PA tonight.



All love, Sox fans👇 pic.twitter.com/SPBURGjiOG — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 8, 2021

With Saturday likely being the end of Sale’s rehab stint (barring any pain), Sale’s return to the Red Sox could come exactly two years since his last MLB game, which was on Aug. 13, 2019.

The Red Sox could use Sale, too. Boston’s 2-8 over its last 10 games, losing the division lead in that time while watching its starting pitchers go 1-7 and allowing at least five earned runs in four of those starts.

Sale “couldn’t be any more happy” with the rehab process and is looking forward to rejoining the Red Sox.

All 8 Chris Sale strikeouts, for your viewing pleasure pic.twitter.com/JstNTNi5h2 — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 8, 2021

“I want to get back there and help my team, not because of where we’re at right now, but because it’s what I’m supposed to do,” Sale said. “I was built for this. This is what I’ve been supposed to do. And I’ve missed out on it for a couple of years now. And now, it’s time to go.”

“Hand me the ball,” Sale added. “I’m gonna throw until you take it.”