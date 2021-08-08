Red Sox Matt Barnes takes ‘100 percent’ responsibility for Red Sox loss Barnes gave up a three-run homer to George Springer in the eighth inning as the Red Sox fell 9-8 to the Blue Jays. Matt Barnes and the Red Sox were leading 8-6 in the eigth inning. AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Red Sox’s recent slide continued on Sunday, as Matt Barnes gave up a three-run eighth-inning homer to George Springer that propelled the Blue Jays to a 9-8 victory.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora admitted to reporters after the game that the loss was “a tough one,” when asked if it was the worst of the year.

Leading 8-6 in the eighth inning, Red Sox closer Matt Barnes gave up a single and a walk at the bottom of the Blue Jays’s lineup that set the table for Springer.

“We’ve been doing that a lot lately,” Cora said. “The bottom part of the lineups are not doing damage, but setting the table for the big boys of lineup. It’s happened a lot on this road trip. It’s something we don’t like. We don’t want to walk people in certain situations.”

Barnes outlined how a similar at-bat against Springer on Saturday gave him confidence that ultimately betrayed him, noting that after throwing a well-placed fastball, he didn’t expect Springer to be ready for a second fastball.

Springer was ready, however, and he hammered the fastball — which crept back over the plate — deep into the seats in left field.

Barnes said his pitch leaking toward the middle of the plate was frustrating.

“It sucks,” Barnes said. “It’s a tough one, thought we had the right pitch and obviously didn’t execute it well and he hit a homer.”

Particularly frustrating for the Red Sox: They lost a game in which their offense scored eight runs, after their offense struggled for stretches earlier in the season.

“I’ll just be frank, in a game when we score eight runs, we’ve got to win that ball game,” Barnes said. “And the one today is 100 percent on me. I’ve got to make a better pitch not only to Springer, but I’ve got to get McGuire out there.”

The Red Sox — who are now just 2.5 games ahead of the Yankees in the wildcard standings and four games behind the Rays — have Monday off before they take on the Rays in a crucial series at Fenway starting Tuesday.

“All of us know it’s a big series,” Barnes said. “It’s been a rough couple of weeks, particularly since the All-Star break, but we have a good team. This is a team that was in first place going into the All-Star break. Stretches like this happen. Obviously, we have to cut it short, and try not to let this thing last any longer, but there’s still plenty of time.