The Red Sox’s recent slide continued on Sunday, as Matt Barnes gave up a three-run eighth-inning homer to George Springer that propelled the Blue Jays to a 9-8 victory.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora admitted to reporters after the game that the loss was “a tough one,” when asked if it was the worst of the year.
Leading 8-6 in the eighth inning, Red Sox closer Matt Barnes gave up a single and a walk at the bottom of the Blue Jays’s lineup that set the table for Springer.
“We’ve been doing that a lot lately,” Cora said. “The bottom part of the lineups are not doing damage, but setting the table for the big boys of lineup. It’s happened a lot on this road trip. It’s something we don’t like. We don’t want to walk people in certain situations.”
Barnes outlined how a similar at-bat against Springer on Saturday gave him confidence that ultimately betrayed him, noting that after throwing a well-placed fastball, he didn’t expect Springer to be ready for a second fastball.
Springer was ready, however, and he hammered the fastball — which crept back over the plate — deep into the seats in left field.
Barnes said his pitch leaking toward the middle of the plate was frustrating.
“It sucks,” Barnes said. “It’s a tough one, thought we had the right pitch and obviously didn’t execute it well and he hit a homer.”
Particularly frustrating for the Red Sox: They lost a game in which their offense scored eight runs, after their offense struggled for stretches earlier in the season.
“I’ll just be frank, in a game when we score eight runs, we’ve got to win that ball game,” Barnes said. “And the one today is 100 percent on me. I’ve got to make a better pitch not only to Springer, but I’ve got to get McGuire out there.”
The Red Sox — who are now just 2.5 games ahead of the Yankees in the wildcard standings and four games behind the Rays — have Monday off before they take on the Rays in a crucial series at Fenway starting Tuesday.
“All of us know it’s a big series,” Barnes said. “It’s been a rough couple of weeks, particularly since the All-Star break, but we have a good team. This is a team that was in first place going into the All-Star break. Stretches like this happen. Obviously, we have to cut it short, and try not to let this thing last any longer, but there’s still plenty of time.
