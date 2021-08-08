Red Sox Kyle Schwarber reportedly suffers minor setback in injury rehab Schwarber, who's dealing with a hamstring strain, is now dealing with groin tightness, too. Kyle Schwarber was dealt with another injury. AP Photo/Mary Holt

The Red Sox will have to wait a bit longer to see their big trade deadline acquisition take the field.

Kyle Schwarber suffered a minor setback while rehabbing his hamstring and is now dealing with left groin tightness, The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey reported Sunday. The groin issue occurred after Schwarber took the next step in rehabbing his hamstring by running and fielding with the Red Sox in Detroit this week, McCaffrey added. The Red Sox are taking a precautionary step by lowering his workload.

Schwarber was expected to miss roughly two weeks when the Red Sox acquired him on July 30. The timeline for Schwarber’s return won’t be altered too much, according to McCaffrey.

Schwarber originally suffered a right hamstring strain that’s kept him out since July 2.

Overcoming the injuries isn’t the only obstacle Schwarber and the Red Sox will deal with when he makes his team debut. Schwarber is expected to play first base, a position he’s never played before. However, Schwarber is all hands on deck with the idea.

“I am looking forward to the challenge,” Schwarber said in July. “I’m not a guy that’s going to shy away from something. They asked and I said, ‘Let’s go.’ Trust me. I’ll be I’ll be working my butt off over there.”

While the impact Schwarber will have on the field is unknown, the Red Sox would be delighted if he can replicate his D.C. hitting production in Boston. Schwarber’s hitting .253/.340/.570 with 25 homers this season, earning him his first All-Star nod.