Red Sox Alex Cora gives encouraging Kyle Schwarber injury update "We’re feeling a lot better than over the weekend." Kyle Schwarber improved over the weekend, according to Red Sox manager Alex Cora. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

After a minor scare last week, Red Sox manager Alex Cora offered an encouraging injury update on new slugger Kyle Schwarber prior to Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Cora told reporters that Schwarber — who suffered a hamstring injury in early July — feels significant improvement after experiencing groin tightness.

“He had a full workout earlier on today,” Cora said. “He’s going to head on the field to do the same thing tomorrow. Obviously on Thursday with the 4 o’clock game, we have to push that early on and he’s trending good. He feels a lot better from the groin pain, the hamstring. He’s been running the bases and doing everything.

“I’m not going to give you a day, we’ll never do that, but he feels good. We’re feeling a lot better than over the weekend. So we’ll keep working with him and see where it takes us.”

Schwarber reportedly suffered his setback last week, per the Athletic. The groin tightness is concerning for the Red Sox, who harbored hopes he might be able to try playing first base — a major position of need. A tight groin could limit Schwarber’s ability to stretch for throws.

When asked about playing first base following the trade, Schwarber said he looked forward to the challenge and promised to “be working my butt off over there.”

“I’m not a guy that’s going to shy away from something,” Schwarber said.

When the Red Sox acquired Schwarber on July 30, he was expected to miss two additional weeks.

Schwarber batted .253/.340/.570 with 25 homers this season and was an All-Star prior to his injury.