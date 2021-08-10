Red Sox Watch Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer record his first professional hit Mayer singled to center for the FCL Red Sox. Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer recorded his first hit as a professional on Tuesday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Red Sox first-round pick Marcelo Mayer recorded his first hit as a professional on Tuesday for the Florida Complex League Red Sox.

Mayer, who was unexpectedly available to the Red Sox with the fourth pick in the MLB Draft, hit a ground-ball single up the middle to get himself on the board.

Marcelo Mayer with his 1st professional hit

pic.twitter.com/zlm6Msfh15 — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) August 10, 2021

Mayer was 0-for-5 as a pro prior to his first hit.

Scouts love Mayer’s easy swing, natural defense and all-around game. He was considered by many scouts and outlets to be the top prospect in the draft, and his slide to No. 4 was a draft-night surprise. Red Sox scout J.J. Altobelli told the Boston Globe he was “in shock a little bit and excited” when the Tigers passed on Mayer.

The Red Sox signed Mayer to a deal worth $6.6 million.