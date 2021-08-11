Red Sox ‘Good chance’ Red Sox Kyle Schwarber will make rehab start with WooSox on Thursday "He feels great, he moves well and we’ll o from there.” New Red Sox player Kyle Schwarber will make rehab start for Worcester Red Sox on Thursday. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Red Sox might get some badly needed reinforcements soon, according to manager Alex Cora: New acquisition Kyle Schwarber will likely make a rehab start in Worcester on Thursday.

Cora didn’t guarantee Schwarber would play prior to the Red Sox’s game against the Rays on Wednesday, but he told reporters there was a “good chance” fans would get their first look at Schwarber during a live game.

Cora added that the Red Sox are excited to see what Schwarber can do.

“You guys saw what happened when [the Cubs] won the World Series,” Cora said. “How quick he came back and how good he was when he did what he did when the Cubs won the World Series. Don’t bet against him. He feels great, he moves well and we’ll do from there.”

Schwarber — a first-time All-Star this year — batted .253/.340/.570 and hit 25 homers this season before suffering a hamstring injury. The Red Sox acquired him shortly before the trade deadline in exchange for pitching prospect Aldo Ramirez.

Schwarber’s progress was delayed slightly by groin tightness, but the minor setback doesn’t appear to have pushed his timeline back.

“If it’s up to him, he’ll probably say hi to the guys and come back and perform,” Cora said. “I think we’ve done everything possible to get him to a spot that, offensively, he feels right. Indoor, outdoor, with everything. Velocity, spin, everything.”