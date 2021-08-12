Red Sox ‘I’ve been chomping at the bit’: Kyle Schwarber excited for WooSox rehab debut Schwarber isn't certain what his timeline looks like after Thursday. New Red Sox player Kyle Schwarber pictured taking batting practice before a game. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

When Kyle Schwarber found out he had been traded to the Red Sox, he had mixed emotions.

Schwarber, who was non-tendered by the Cubs last offseason, signed with the Nationals in January in part due to his relationship with Nationals manager Dave Martinez — a man Schwarber said had a “huge influence” on his baseball journey.

On the other hand, the Red Sox are good.

“You get the call from the GM and he tells you you’re going to the Red Sox, you obviously are very thankful for the organization and the opportunity and what they did for you in Washington,” Schwarber said Thursday. “But you also get a big smile on your face knowing that you’re going to a team that’s in contention. I’m very excited about it.”

On Thursday, Schwarber will make his debut appearance in a Red Sox uniform with Worcester as he rehabs from a hamstring injury suffered in early July. P rior to the Red Sox’s game against the Rays on Thursday afternoon, Alex Cora hinted Schwarber could be back in the big leagues as soon as Friday as the team’s designated hitter.

Schwarber said he didn’t know what the plan for his rehab entails after Thursday.

“All I know is about today,” Schwarber said. “I think that’s a good thing for me. I don’t like looking too far ahead. Kind of taking it a day at a time, but out here today, 3-4 at bats, whatever it is and go from there.”

Schwarber was on an otherworldly tear prior to his injury — he hit 12 homers in 10 games and had 25 homers total for the season in 265 at-bats.

“I’ve been chomping at the bit to get out and play,” Schwarber said. “… It’s not easy when you’re out there every day, and you’re watching the team go through a grind, and you feel like you could be out there and help. But just excited for the opportunity today — get in the game, get on base and things like that and take some at-bats.”

The WooSox take on Syracuse at 6:35 p.m.