For 72 years, Dom DiMaggio was the only member of the Red Sox organization to register a hit in 34 consecutive games.

DiMaggio now sits in second place, as Yairo Muñoz of the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox pieced together a 35-game hitting streak in 2021 to break the record.

Of course Muñoz’s streak is in the minors, while DiMaggio’s was in a different era.

Muñoz’s streak-tying base knock came Friday night, in his final at-bat, when he hit a laser down the line that ricocheted off the third baseman’s glove and was ruled a hit. He asked for the ball, to commemorate the occasion, and received a hearty ovation from the fans.

“It’s really kind of fun watching it,” WooSox hitting coach Rich Gedman told the Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. “You can see everyone is well aware of what’s going on, and the response after he gets his knock is incredible. You don’t see it happen too often.”

The WooSox lost that game, 5-4 to the Syracuse Mets, and moved to 46-40 on the season.

Saturday, in another 5-4 loss to Syracuse, Muñoz delivered a hit in the eighth inning to stand alone atop the list.

Yairo Muñoz extends his hit streak to 35, passing Dom DiMaggio as the all-time leader for longest hitting streak in Red Sox organizational history, a record that has stood since 1949! pic.twitter.com/BwwUjIpXV2 — Los Wepas de Worcester (@WooSox) August 14, 2021

Muñoz, a 26-year-old third baseman from the Dominican Republic, spent two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and hit .333 in 12 games with the Red Sox in 2020.