Red Sox Tanner Houck says Red Sox have been ‘forward’ about shuttling from Worcester to Boston "I don’t want to take anything away from this team, I only want to give." Tanner Houck of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the New York Yankees in the first inning on August 17, 2021. Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck pitched four innings on Tuesday in his seventh start of the season — a 5-3 loss to the Yankees credited to Garrett Whitlock after the Yankees jumped on top with three runs in the fifth.

Houck has had an intriguing but up-and-down year in a literal sense — in addition to his seven starts with the Red Sox, he made six starts with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. Like many prospects, Houck has spent a good amount of time on the Mass Pike.

Still, after Tuesday’s start, Houck told reporters he isn’t frustrated with the way the Red Sox handled his season.

“They’ve been very forward about everything,” Houck said. “They’ve been great about the communication. They’ve told me since day one, ‘Hey you’re going to be a big part of this team.’

“I’ve said it since day one, I don’t want to take anything away from this team, I only want to give. … I could get frustrated, but that’s not going to help anyone. It’s more mentally taxing on you if that’s the way you go about things. If you kind of go about it like, ‘It doesn’t matter where I’m at as long as I go out there and compete and do the little things that matter, it truly doesn’t matter where you are.’”

Houck credited his patient mindset in part to his faith.

“I think it’s just knowing that there is a greater plan and God has a plan for everyone,” he said. “You’ve got to kind of go out there and roll with the punches day by day and see what life brings you. That’s how I live truly my whole life is just taking these different opportunities whenever I have them and trying to maximize from them.

“It’s been a long process of learning to do things that way, but in the long run I think it just helps me as an individual and I think it could help other people individually because it’s a lot better lifestyle mentally to be like that.”

Houck gave up five hits and two runs on Tuesday in the loss. He has pitched in several seven-inning doubleheaders this season, but — again — he credited a steady mindset that helps him adjust to unusual circumstances.

“For me, honestly, I just look forward to every time my name is called,” Houck said. “Whether I’ve done it out of the bullpen here or there, I’ve done it obviously starting-wise. For me, it doesn’t matter — seven-inning game, nine-inning game, I get excited every time I know I have the ball for that day. It’s a good feeling, and it’s just a different energy to bring to the clubhouse every day to know that as a starter and today is your day. Today is your day to compete and try and help the team win.”