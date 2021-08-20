Red Sox Kyle Schwarber could play in the field in series against Rangers, but not first base Schwarber could be playing first base soon though. Kyle Schwarber has yet to play in the field since joining the Red Sox.

Kyle Schwarber is the designated hitter for the Red Sox game against the Rangers on Friday, but he could be making his return to the field soon.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora believes there’s “a good chance” Schwarber will be on the field this weekend. However, it won’t be at the position the Red Sox hoped he would play at when they traded for him.

“He’ll play the outfield,” Cora told NESN’s Tom Caron of Schwarber’s fielding return. “We’re working on the first base thing. He feels good about it. At one point during the season, we’re going to have to use him (at first base).”

Schwarber’s spent most of his career in the outfield and played in left field exclusively this season for the Nationals. He’s never played first base in his MLB career, but Cora signaled that could change soon, too.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if [Schwarber played first base] this week or at the end of next weekend,” Cora said. “He’s a guy we got to play first base. He’s going to create balance in the lineup. Obviously, his bat is a presence for us but at the same time, with him playing first base, it makes lives a lot easier for the manager and for everybody around him. Let’s see where he’ll take us.

“He’s heading in the right direction, physically. He feels great. Now it’s just a matter of getting repetitions and throwing him out there.”

After missing the first two weeks of his Red Sox tenure due to hamstring and groin injuries, Schwarber made his Red Sox debut on Aug. 13, playing designated hitter in that game. He also DH’d in his next three games. He’s hitting .364/500/.545 over those four games.

With Schwarber’s first base debut likely coming soon, Cora will have to do some juggling with the lineup. Bobby Dalbec has hit better as of late and the Red Sox recently brought back Travis Shaw to help with the first base struggles. Cora doesn’t see the impending situation as a problem though.

“It just gives us more options, let’s put it that way,” Cora said. “It’s up to us to get the right matchups and the right combinations out there to win ballgames. The more the better, right? Having Dalbec swing the bat well, now Travis on the left side, and having Kyle is not a problem. It’s a blessing. We’ve got a blessing and they’re going to help us.”