Red Sox Sunday’s Red Sox-Rangers game postponed to Monday because of Tropical Storm Henri The Red Sox lost to the Rangers on Saturday.





Sunday’s scheduled Red Sox-Rangers game at Fenway Park has been postponed to Monday at 1:10 p.m. because of the impact of Tropical Storm Henri, the team said.

Heavy rain and high wind are forecast throughout the region Sunday, and Massachusetts officials have asked residents to only travel if necessary.

The teams split the first two games of the series.

Tickets for Sunday’s game will be good for admission Monday, and the park’s gates will open at 11:40 a.m.