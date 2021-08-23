Watch Travis Shaw hit walk-off grand slam in Red Sox win over Rangers

Get the latest Boston sports news
The Red Sox needed a win on Monday, and they got it in dramatic fashion: New acquisition Travis Shaw hit a walk-off grand slam in the 11th inning to claim an 8-4 victory over the Rangers.
With the bases loaded and nobody out in the bottom of the inning, the game was over as soon as the ball left Shaw’s bat — Hunter Renfroe isn’t speedy, but he would have easily scored if Shaw’s deep fly ball was hauled in.
But the extra distance added to the victory.
Here’s a look at the hit.
Shaw — who was claimed off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this month — said his goal was just to get the ball to the outfield.
“Yeah it’s pretty cool,” he said. “As the years have gone on, you think a lot of things have happened in my career and you figure out moments and things that surprise you, and today it happens — things you’re excited about when you’re a young player. Just glad I could help out. Glad to be over here. Pretty cool moment.”
“That was a huge swing for us,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.
The contest between the Red Sox and Rangers was postponed on Sunday due to Tropical Storm Henri. They remain two games behind the Yankees in the AL East standings before the Yankees take on the Braves on Monday evening and 6.5 games behind the Rays.
