Red Sox Kiké Hernández tests positive for COVID-19, Christian Arroyo out due to protocols Both players will miss an "extended period of time," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. Kiké Hernández won't be in the lineup for a bit after testing positive for COVID-19. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Red Sox will be without two key position players entering their three-game series against the Indians.

Utility man Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 and will be placed on the COVID-related injured list, manager Alex Cora told reporters Friday. Second baseman Christian Arroyo will also be placed on the list due to being a close contact to Hernández.

Hernández is vaccinated against the virus but is experiencing symptoms, according to Cora.

“It’s not Kiké’s fault,” Cora said. “He’s been great with all this stuff and taking care of his family for obvious reasons with the baby and his dad and everything that comes with the territory in his situation. But it’s something that we don’t control. We’re fighting an invisible enemy and it just happened that he tested positive.”

Cora added that both players will “be out for obviously an extended period of time.”

To replace Hernández and Arroyo, the Red Sox are calling up Jonathan Araúz and Yairo Muñoz. Cora is hoping both players arrive quickly so he can start Araúz and Muñoz in left at second for Friday’s game.

Hernández and Arroyo have been Boston’s starting second basemen for nearly half of the season, combining for 69 starts over 129 games. Hernández is hitting .258/.346/.46 with 17 homers and 51 RBIs this season. Arroyo, who returned to the lineup on Monday after missing over a month due to a hamstring injury, is hitting .264/.324/.453 with six homers and 25 RBIs over 52 games this season.

Araúz and Muñoz have played in a combined 28 games with the Red Sox this season.