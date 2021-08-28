Red Sox 4 takeaways as the Red Sox rally to beat the Indians The Red Sox picked up their fifth win in seven games, needing a late rally to beat the Indians on Friday. Jonathan Araúz (right) celebrates with Jarren Duran after his three-run home run gave the Red Sox the lead in the eighth inning. Tony Dejak

It took some late-inning drama, but the Red Sox won again on Friday. This time, they defeated the Indians 4-3 to take the first game of a three-game series.

Here’s what went down.

The big picture

The scoring got off to a slow start in Friday’s game. Indians slugger Jose Ramirez broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth when he hit a line drive, two-run homer down the left-field line off Eduardo Rodriguez.

Alex Verdugo helped the Red Sox get on the board in the fifth. He started the inning getting hit by a pitch, moved to second on a wild pitch, and moved to third on a fielder’s choice from Bobby Dalbec in which both players reached base safely. Christian Vázquez grounded into a double play in the next at-bat, but Verdugo was able to score.

Advertisement:

Rodriguez remained in the game, pitching seven innings. But in his final frame of the night, he allowed a solo shot Yu Chang to make it 3-1 Cleveland.

The tide changed in the eighth, though. A Vázquez walk and a Jarren Duran single put two runners on for Jonathan Araúz, who hit a three-run homer to right to give Boston the lead.

Garrett Richards and Adam Ottavino pitched in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, keeping the Indians’ bats at bay to give the Red Sox the win.

Player of the game

Jonathan Araúz: 1-for-2, one home run, 3 RBIs, and a walk.

Advertisement:

Friday morning, Araúz was still with Triple-A Worcester. Then, the bad news came down that Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo would be placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. Araúz and Yairo Muñoz were rushed to Cleveland, with manager Alex Cora unsure if they’d make the game in time.

Luckily for the Red Sox, both players made it in time as Araúz was the difference-maker. When he came up to hit in the eighth, Araúz showed bunt before the count became full. Instead of bunting, Araúz swung at the sixth pitch of the at-bat, hitting the ball into the right-field bleachers for his second career homer.

ARAÚZ SAID IT WASN'T OVER. pic.twitter.com/10vzFsZV4l — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 28, 2021

What it means

You can take either a half-glass full or half-glass empty approach to Friday’s game. It was another dramatic win for the Red Sox against a non-playoff team, which seems to be the only way they can win games as of late.

Advertisement:

However, with Hernández, Arroyo, and Renfroe all out, and Rodriguez struggling in his last start, Friday’s game looked destined to be a loss against an Indians team that’s played better as of late. Going down 3-1 and failing to hit for much of the evening, the Red Sox showed their first-half resilience to get another comeback win.

It’s too early to see the full standings ramifications of Friday’s win, but they’ll either gain a game on their lead over the A’s or move a game closer to the Yankees as both teams are battling it out in Oakland.

Takeaways

1. After having one of his worst starts of the season on Saturday against the Rangers, Eduardo Rodriguez bounced back on Friday. He pitched seven innings, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk.

Advertisement:

Friday’s game was just the second time Rodriguez has pitched seven innings this season, with the other time coming all the way back in April. His 109 pitches were a season-high. While he only struck out two hitters, he forced nine hitters to ground out.

Even though his last start was poor, Rodriguez allowed two earned runs or less in three of his five starts this month. Of course, he allowed three earned runs on Friday, but with that coming over seven innings, Rodriguez is showing that upside the Red Sox were hopeful of entering the season.

2. Kyle Schwarber finally made his first start at first base Friday night. His inexperience at playing first base showed early on.

Advertisement:

In the second, Bradley Zimmer hit a ground ball to third baseman Bobby Dalbec, whose throw to first wasn’t on target. Schwarber wasn’t able to make the scoop and the ball went by him. Dalbec was charged with the error, but it made you think that a more experienced first baseman could make that play.

Schwarber also showed he was human at the plate, going 0-for-4. Entering Friday’s game, Schwarber was 12-for-30 (.400) with a .571 on-base percentage and a .633 slugging percentage over 10 games with the Red Sox.

Schwarber’s night came to an end in the ninth when Travis Shaw stepped in for him at first base as a defensive replacement.

Advertisement:

3. With Schwarber finally playing first and three key hitters out, we saw a few interesting things with the Red Sox lineup.

Muñoz was the leadoff hitter even though he was called up just hours before the game. Dalbec got the start at third base, just the third time he’s done that this season. Rafael Devers moved to designated hitter on Friday, giving the struggling J.D. Martinez the night off as Muñoz and Verdugo started in the corner spots of the outfield.

Friday’s lineup didn’t lead to great results offensively. They had just three hits on the night and only one in the first seven innings. Of course, they had three players who were recently recalled from Triple-A in the lineup, but it’s still not the most desirable outcome.

Advertisement:

If Schwarber’s able to play first base consistently though, the Red Sox can get even more flexible with how they treat the rest of the lineup. Dalbec, who’s hit better in August, can still get playing time by playing third base and move Devers to DH. Or they can use Dalbec for favorable matchups as a pinch-hitter, which is more likely when Hernández, Arroyo, and Renfroe return from their absences.

4. Adam Ottavino got the first appearance in a closing situation since Matt Barnes was unofficially removed as the team’s closer earlier this week.

Ottavino walked the first hitter he faced on the night in six pitches. The tying run moved to second base on a steal in the next at-bat, raising the concern that the Red Sox would have another blown save.

Advertisement:

But Ottavino struck out Wilson Ramos in four pitches and battled to strike out Zimmer with a full count. Finally, Ottavino got Owen Miller to ground out too short to end the game, giving him his ninth save of the season.

Ottavino might not be the official closer, yet, but his first audition looked better than Hansel Robles’s. It also looked better than Barnes’s appearances in high-leverage situations as of late.