Red Sox Hunter Renfroe remembers late father, who passed away Thursday Renfroe's father, Todd, passed away after a long battle with cancer. Hunter Renfroe paid tribute to his late father. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe remembered his father Todd, who passed away after a long battle with cancer on Thursday, in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“Today I buried my best friend, my dad,” Renfroe wrote. “He fought the good fight and he won the race. Cancer was a hard fought battle for four long years, but now he is pain free and in the arms of Jesus. He now has the best seat in the house to watch me achieve all my dreams.”

The obituary for Todd Renfroe, 57, shared memories he had with Hunter.

“Todd started taking [Hunter] to the deer camp while Hunter was still in diapers,” the obituary read. “He taught Hunter about hunting, fishing, and baseball. He taught him kindness, humility, and respect for others. He spent time on and off the field coaching Hunter to be the best that he can be as a player and a person.

“In order to help him with his batting, Todd had him hitting rocks in the driveway, shredding an untold amount of aluminum bats. Todd taught him all these things, but the one and most important thing he taught him was to be a fine, honorable, and Christian man and loving husband to Courtney. Hunter was his greatest achievement.”

Renfroe was placed on the bereavement list on Thursday. It’s not known when he’ll return to the Red Sox.