Preview: Patino scheduled to start as Tampa Bay hosts Boston

Nick Pivetta is expected to start for the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays are expecting to start Luis Patino.





Boston Red Sox (75-57, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (82-48, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-6, 4.57 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 145 strikeouts) Rays: Luis Patino (3-3, 4.53 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -130, Red Sox +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Boston will face off on Monday.

The Rays are 41-23 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has a collective batting average of .239 this season, led by Joey Wendle with an average of .279.

The Red Sox are 34-31 in road games. Boston has slugged .446 this season. Kyle Schwarber leads the club with a .575 slugging percentage, including 40 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Rays won the last meeting 8-1. Collin McHugh secured his fourth victory and Mike Zunino went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Tanner Houck took his third loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 55 extra base hits and is batting .232.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 32 home runs and is slugging .560.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 9-1, .270 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .250 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring).

Red Sox: Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Danny Santana: (groin), Kike Hernandez: (health protocols), Christian Arroyo: (health protocols).