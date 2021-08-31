Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts pulled mid-game, tests positive for COVID-19

Get the latest Boston sports news
Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts tested positive for COVID-19 and left Tuesday’s game against the Rays prior to the bottom of the first inning.
Bogaerts ripped an RBI single in the top of the first, driving in J.D. Martinez, but Alex Cora summoned Bogaerts back to the dugout after the frame as he prepared to play in the field.
The Red Sox gave up six runs in the third inning before learning about Bogaerts’s positive test. The NESN broadcast called it “the low point of the year.”
Bogaerts joins Kiké Hernández, Christian Arroyo, Martín Pérez, Matt Barnes, Josh Taylor and Hirokazu Sawamura on the COVID-IL, along with several Red Sox coaches.
Boston.com will update this story when more information is available.
