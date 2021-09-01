Red Sox Watch Jarren Duran hit game winner as Red Sox snap skid vs. Rays The Red Sox lost three straight prior to Wednesday. Jarren Duran drove in the eventual game winner on Wednesday. Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran ripped an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning that proved to be the game winner on Wednesday, as the Red Sox beat the Rays 3-2.

With runners on first and second and two out, Duran hit a ground ball to the right side that found its way past diving infielders and into the outfield. Rafael Devers rounded third and scored standing up, opting not to slide despite a relatively close play at the plate.

“He saw it well,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “I think you saw that whole inning, we got great at-bats against [Rays reliever Pete] Fairbanks. I know he dominated us the other day, but we saw him today — Raffy did an amazing job, Alex [Verdugo] did too, Christian [Vázquez] did too, so [Duran] was able to see some sequences and then some pitches, adjust staying on that breaking ball and putting it in play was awesome.

“You have to have a short memory. I know he’s probably upset he struck out before that a few at-bats, but he put the ball in play there and gave us a chance to win the game there, and we did.”

Duran is now batting .214/.240/.340 with nine RBIs since he was called up from Worcester on July 15.

The Red Sox trailed 2-1 for much of the game, after Chris Sale gave up a two-run homer to Wander Franco in the third inning. Vázquez tied the game with a solo homer to left in the seventh, and Adam Ottavino slammed the door on the Rays with a 1-2-3 inning in the ninth.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak and gave the Red Sox a badly needed win, as positive COVID-19 tests continue to mount on the team.

The Red Sox trail the Rays by nine games after Wednesday’s victory and the Yankees by two in the AL East. They lead the Oakland A’s by two games for the final wildcard slot in the American League.