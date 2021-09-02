Red Sox In mistakenly posted audio, Chaim Bloom says Red Sox president Sam Kennedy didn’t want press conference to be ‘all about vaccinations’ "You can tell me how stupid I was to try to be the pincushion here." Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom walks on the filed before a baseball game against the New York Yankees. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

As a COVID-19 outbreak rages through their roster, the Red Sox seemingly would rather steer the conversation away from vaccines.

On Wednesday, the Red Sox — presumably by accident — uploaded now-deleted audio to a team website of Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom talking to Kevin Gregg prior to Bloom’s conversation with the media.

In the audio, first reported by the Boston Globe‘s Pete Abraham, Bloom joked that he was about to engage in “the biggest self-own in Red Sox media history” by speaking.

“You can tell me how stupid I was to try to be the pincushion here,” Bloom said, adding that Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy “was like, ‘Well I don’t want this to turn into all about vaccinations.'”

The Red Sox are somewhat notoriously below the 85-percent vaccination rate that the MLB targeted for its clubs before the season — a dubious distinction reporters queried Bloom about when he spoke to the media.

“I wish everyone in our organization was vaccinated,” Bloom said. “Everyone in this organization that isn’t vaccinated pains me.”

Bloom added that he has had “sleepless nights” wondering if the Red Sox should have done more to dispel vaccine falsehoods. Like manager Alex Cora the day before, Bloom told reporters he expects the team will have to continue playing despite their rising caseload and that management expects players to try to win even with their concerns about the outbreak.

“We know we still have a job to do” Bloom said. “The job is to show up every day and try to win a baseball game. Nobody is going to cut us slack, nobody is going to feel sorry for us. That’s the bottom line. So be that as it may, it’s still at the end of the day, we can’t make excuses. We have to go out there and try to win. This is adversity we have to battle through.”

No additional Red Sox player tested positive for COVID prior to Thursday’s game against the Rays.