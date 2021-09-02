Red Sox Here’s where Boston’s new indoor mask mandate applies at Fenway Park Plan on using the restroom? Bring a mask. Fenway Park. Mark Stockwell for the Boston Globe

After a weeklong road trip, the Boston Red Sox are returning to Fenway Park this weekend for their first games since the city’s new indoor mask mandate took effect last Friday.

And while fans won’t be required to wear masks in the park’s outdoor seats or covered concourse, it likely will be a good idea to have one on hand.

According to new rules posted on the Red Sox website, all individuals — regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status — will be required to wear a face covering in “all publicly accessible indoor spaces” at Fenway Park. The list includes team stores, restrooms, elevators, indoor clubs, restaurants, and suites.

Media members will also be required to wear masks in the press room and press dining room (but are allowed to take off their masks while seated in the press box, if the windows are open).

The new rules do allow individuals to take off their masks while “actively eating and drinking.”

Since state officials lifted most COVID-19 restrictions on May 29, Fenway Park has been operating at full capacity with no face covering requirements. However, fans who are not vaccinated have been — and continue to be — asked to wear a mask at all times in the park, indoors or outdoors.

After the new indoor mask mandate was announced on Aug. 20 by Acting Mayor Kim Janey, The Boston Globe reported that the team was in discussions with city officials about how exactly the rules would apply to the mostly outdoor venue.

The new rules at Fenway are similar to face covering requirements reimposed at other MLB stadiums amid the rise of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19, including at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Oracle Park in San Francisco, and Camden Yards in Baltimore. In accordance with local rules, the Los Angeles Dodgers additionally require fans to wear masks at all times in Dodger Stadium, except when eating or drinking.

Boston’s indoor mask mandate does include an exception for workspaces that aren’t accessible to the public, meaning that vaccinated Red Sox players can continue to go unmasked in the team’s clubhouse.

The Red Sox — which are one of six MLB teams with less than 85 percent of players, coaches, and staffers vaccinated — are currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has affected nearly a quarter of their roster.