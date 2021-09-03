Red Sox Jarren Duran becomes 9th Red Sox player placed on COVID-19 IL Duran was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game because he "wasn't feeling well." Jarren Duran is the latest Red Sox player to be placed on the COVID-19 related injured list.

After going a day with no new names added to the COVID-19 related injured list, the Red Sox added their ninth player on Friday.

Outfielder Jarren Duran was placed on the IL Friday. Duran “wasn’t feeling well,” manager Alex Cora said and is awaiting the results of his COVID-19 test.

Kiké Hernández, Xander Bogaerts, Matt Barnes, Christian Arroyo, Hirokazu Sawamura, Martin Pérez, and Yairo Muñoz have all tested positive for COVID-19 dating back to Aug. 27. Reliever Josh Taylor was also placed on the IL due to being a close contact.

In addition to the players, quality control coach Ramón Vázquez and strength and conditioning coach Kiyoshi Momose both tested positive, while first base coach Tom Goodwin is quarantining due to being a close contact.

Duran was originally recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Aug. 26 to replace Hunter Renfroe, who was placed on the bereavement list. Renfroe’s since returned, but the absences of four position players due to COVID-19 have made Duran’s stay with the Red Sox a bit longer.

Earlier on Friday, Duran was scratched from the lineup for Friday’s game against the Indians. Alex Verdugo will play center field to replace Duran, causing Kyle Schwarber to move to left field, Bobby Dalbec enters the lineup to play first base. Catcher Connor Wong was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to fill Duran’s spot on the active roster.