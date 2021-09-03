Red Sox Preview: Nate Eovaldi scheduled to start as Boston hosts Cleveland The Red Sox will face the Cleveland Indians Friday night for the first game of the series this weekend. Nathan Eovaldi is expected to start for Boston.





Cleveland Indians (67-64, second in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (77-59, third in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Cal Quantrill (4-2, 2.93 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 3.65 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 154 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -195, Indians +165; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Cleveland will square off on Friday.

The Red Sox are 41-26 on their home turf. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .323, led by Kyle Schwarber with a mark of .367.

The Indians are 32-34 on the road. Cleveland is slugging .411 as a unit. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a slugging percentage of .546.

The Indians won the last meeting 7-5. Bryan Shaw notched his sixth victory and Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Austin Davis registered his second loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 32 home runs and is slugging .549.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 31 home runs and is batting .258.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .266 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Indians: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Martin Perez: (covid-19), Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Barnes: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19), Kike Hernandez: (health protocols), Xander Bogaerts: (covid-19), Christian Arroyo: (health protocols).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Ernie Clement: (health protocols), Wilson Ramos: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).