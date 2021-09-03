Red Sox 4 pitchers from Red Sox’ High-A affiliate Greenville combine on no-hitter Red Sox farmhand Jeremy Wu-Yelland got the win in Thursday's no-hitter.





Greenville’s Jeremy Wu-Yelland, Jose Espada, Oddanier Mosqueda and Jake Wallace combined for a no-hitter for the Red Sox’ High-A affiliate against the Asheville Tourists Thursday night in Greenville.

Wu-Yelland earned the win for the the Drive, striking out none while walking four in five innings of work. Espada worked two innings, while Mosqueda and Wallace added one inning each in the win.

It’s the third nine-inning no-hitter in Greenville Drive history and the fourth overall.