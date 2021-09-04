Triston Casas homers three times in sensational doubleheader for Double-A Portland

Get the latest Boston sports news
Red Sox top prospect Triston Casas put on a show for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs on Friday, blasting three homers in a doubleheader against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Casas homered twice in the first game, pulling homers to right in both the third and fourth innings. The second homer traveled a projected 472 feet.
He then pulled a 430-foot homer to right in the fifth inning of the second game, concluding a 5-for-8 doubleheader in which the first baseman drove in seven runs. The performance boosted his season line to .279/.380/.455 in 68 games with the Sea Dogs, marks that are made more impressive by the fact that he’s the third-youngest position player in the Double-A Northeast League.
The 21-year-old, whom the Red Sox took in the first round of the 2018 draft, has emerged as the organization’s top prospect based on his projected combination as a well above-average hitter with both the power potential and plate discipline to anchor the middle of an order. But in Double-A this year, he entered Friday with just seven homers.
