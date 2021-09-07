Red Sox Preview: Drew Rasmussen scheduled to start for Rays against Boston The Red Sox will face the Rays at Fenway Tuesday after losing 11-10 Monday night. Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to start for Boston and Drew Rasmussen is expected to start for Tampa Bay. Tony Dejak





Tampa Bay Rays (87-51, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (79-61, third in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (11-7, 4.88 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 156 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -112, Rays -106; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Tampa Bay will square off on Tuesday.

The Red Sox are 43-28 in home games in 2020. Boston is slugging .447 as a unit. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with a .569 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Rays are 42-25 in road games. Tampa Bay’s lineup has 190 home runs this season, Brandon Lowe leads them with 33 homers.

The Rays won the last meeting 11-10. Collin McHugh secured his sixth victory and Nelson Cruz went 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Garrett Whitlock took his third loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Martinez leads the Red Sox with 143 hits and has 89 RBIs.

Lowe leads the Rays with 33 home runs and has 82 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .279 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rays: 7-3, .274 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Hansel Robles: (lat), Nick Pivetta: (covid-19), Martin Perez: (covid-19), Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Barnes: (covid-19), Danny Santana: (covid-19), Jarren Duran: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19), Kike Hernandez: (health protocols), Xander Bogaerts: (covid-19), Christian Arroyo: (health protocols).

Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Brett Phillips: (ankle), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring).