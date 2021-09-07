Red Sox

Preview: Drew Rasmussen scheduled to start for Rays against Boston

The Red Sox will face the Rays at Fenway Tuesday after losing 11-10 Monday night.

Tony Dejak
Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to start for Boston and Drew Rasmussen is expected to start for Tampa Bay. Tony Dejak

By The Associated Press, Associated Press


Tampa Bay Rays (87-51, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (79-61, third in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (11-7, 4.88 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 156 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -112, Rays -106; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Tampa Bay will square off on Tuesday.

The Red Sox are 43-28 in home games in 2020. Boston is slugging .447 as a unit. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with a .569 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Rays are 42-25 in road games. Tampa Bay’s lineup has 190 home runs this season, Brandon Lowe leads them with 33 homers.

Advertisement:

The Rays won the last meeting 11-10. Collin McHugh secured his sixth victory and Nelson Cruz went 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Garrett Whitlock took his third loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Martinez leads the Red Sox with 143 hits and has 89 RBIs.

Lowe leads the Rays with 33 home runs and has 82 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .279 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rays: 7-3, .274 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Hansel Robles: (lat), Nick Pivetta: (covid-19), Martin Perez: (covid-19), Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Barnes: (covid-19), Danny Santana: (covid-19), Jarren Duran: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19), Kike Hernandez: (health protocols), Xander Bogaerts: (covid-19), Christian Arroyo: (health protocols).

Advertisement:

Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Brett Phillips: (ankle), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring).

Jump To Comments