Red Sox Hunter Renfroe blasts go-ahead homer, throws out runner to win game vs. Rays Renfroe's heroics helped lift the Red Sox to a 2-1 victory. Boston Red Sox dump water onto Hunter Renfroe after their 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Wednesday. AP Photo/Winslow Townson

Hunter Renfroe made two enormous plays — one offensive, one defensive — in the final two innings of Wednesday’s win over the Rays that salvaged a feel-good victory for the Red Sox.

The second was the more dramatic. With the Red Sox up 2-1 with two outs in the top of the ninth, Rays second baseman Joey Wendle hit a drive to center. Danny Santana dove to prevent a base hit but missed, and the ball rolled away.

Renfroe, however, backed up the play and pursued the ball nearly to the warning track. Wendle rounded second and headed for third as Renfroe gathered and fired the ball to Bobby Dalbec.

Advertisement:

The picture-perfect throw beat Wendle, Dalbec made an impressive play to apply the tag, and the Red Sox clinched a 2-1 victory.

The Red Sox wouldn’t have been in position to win without Renfroe’s heroics at the plate the inning prior. The Rays pushed the first run of the game across in the top of the eighth. In the bottom of the frame, Renfroe came to the plate with Kyle Schwarber on base and launched a 415-foot two-run homer onto Lansdowne Street.

𝗛𝗨𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗘 𝗛𝗔𝗦 𝗟𝗘𝗙𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗨𝗜𝗟𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚 🚀 pic.twitter.com/nyy3aiMZxf — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 9, 2021

The Red Sox doused Renfroe — as well as NESN reporter Jahmai Webster — in ice water immediately after the game.

Advertisement:

“What he’s done for us this season has been amazing,” Cora said after the game. “It’s been fun to watch.”