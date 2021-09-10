Red Sox Chris Sale tests positive for COVID-19, will miss scheduled start Sale is the latest Red Sox player to test positive for COVID-19. Chris Sale during his start against the Rays on Sept. 6. Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images

Red Sox starter Chris Sale has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he will not make his scheduled start in Chicago on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Sale, 32, is currently 3-0 with a 2.52 ERA in 25 innings pitched since returning to a Major League mound for the first time since the 2019 season due to Tommy John surgery.

According to Boston Globe Red Sox reporter Peter Abraham, Sale could be replaced in his start against the White Sox by Nick Pivetta (who also recently tested positive for COVID-19).

Sale’s positive test is the latest in a string of COVID-19 cases that the Red Sox have recently sustained. According to Boston outfielder Hunter Renfroe, the recent case level grew so numerous that Major League Baseball “told us to stop testing and just treat the symptoms.”

“And we’re like, ‘No, we’re going to figure out what’s going on and try to keep this thing under control,'” Renfroe added during a Thursday interview on WEEI’s Merloni and Fauria.

The league officially denied the claim, telling Boston Globe reporter Julian McWilliams that Renfroe’s statement was “completely wrong and inaccurate.”

Boston begins its three-game series against the White Sox tonight in Chicago at 8:10 p.m.