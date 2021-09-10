Red Sox Preview: Carlos Rodon expected to start as Chicago hosts Boston The White Sox are 46-24 on their home turf, the Red Sox have gone 36-33 away from home. Tanner Houck is expected to start for the Red Sox Friday evening, Carlos Rodon is expected to start for the White Sox. Jim Davis/Globe Staff





Boston Red Sox (80-62, second in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (80-60, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-3, 3.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (11-5, 2.41 ERA, .97 WHIP, 168 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -155, Red Sox +135; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Boston will face off on Friday.

The White Sox are 46-24 on their home turf. Chicago has slugged .419 this season. Yasmani Grandal leads the team with a mark of .526.

The Red Sox have gone 36-33 away from home. Boston has slugged .448 this season. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with a .566 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 11-4. Nathan Eovaldi earned his third victory and J.D. Martinez went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Boston. Lucas Giolito took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 56 extra base hits and is slugging .494.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 33 home runs and is slugging .545.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by one run

Red Sox: 5-5, .282 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Lance Lynn: (knee), Lucas Giolito: (hamstring), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: (knee), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Tim Anderson: (hamstring).

Red Sox: Nick Pivetta: (covid-19), Martin Perez: (covid-19), Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Barnes: (covid-19), Jarren Duran: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19), Xander Bogaerts: (covid-19), Christian Arroyo: (health protocols).