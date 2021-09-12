Phillips Valdez becomes Red Sox’ 12th positive test as COVID outbreak continues

Get the latest Boston sports news
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Red Sox relief pitcher Phillips Valdez tested positive for COVID-19, the 12th player to do so since Kiké Hérnandez first tested positive on Aug. 27.
Pitcher Chris Sale and utility player Danny Santana tested positive earlier this weekend.
Valdez has a 5.85 ERA in 40 innings of work this season, his second in Boston. To fill Valdez’s roster spot, the Sox recalled righty Brad Peacock from Triple-A Worcester.
The Red Sox have 10 players on the COVID-related injured list.
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.