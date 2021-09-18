Chris Sale reveals he hasn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19

Get the latest Boston sports news
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Red Sox ace Chris Sale has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, he shared Friday.
Sale, who allowed one run in five innings as the Red Sox cruised past the Orioles, 7-1, contracted the virus prior to the season and again earlier this month.
Recently, he tested positive, went on the COVID-related injured list last Friday, and needed to quarantine as a result. Sale said he was alarmed to hear the news from the training staff that he had tested positive even though he was asymptomatic for a second time.
“I get a phone call and they’re like, ‘Hey, you tested positive for COVID,’” Sale told reporters. “I don’t know how. I didn’t feel bad. I never had a cough or the runs or any of the other symptoms that come with it. So it was just kind of a head-scratcher.”
He said he had to work out at his home — pitching off a portable mound in his backyard — before he was cleared for Friday’s start. While quarantined, he frequently checked in with team doctors who made sure he was OK.
“I work hard to maintain a good diet and exercise routine and I take vitamins every day,” Sale said. “So, I was prepared for this. In the end, it worked out.”
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.