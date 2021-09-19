Red Sox Garrett Whitlock injury: Reliever leaves Sunday’s game with pectoral tightness Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Garrett Whitlock left Sunday's game with pectoral tightness. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

The Red Sox had minimal injury updates on Garrett Whitlock after he left Sunday’s game against the Orioles with right pectoral tightness.

According to manager Alex Cora, Rafael Devers was the first to notice that something wasn’t quite right with the reliever, who owns a sparkling 1.99 ERA with 79 strikeouts in 72.1 innings of work this season.

“He saw it,” Cora said after the game. “Velocity was down, he threw a pitch at 92 and Raffy was the one that got my attention.”

Cora added that the team would have more information on Whitlock on Monday, which is an off day. The Red Sox — who have taken over first place in the AL Wildcard standings after sweeping the Orioles — start a two-game series against the Mets on Tuesday.

The Red Sox beat the Orioles 8-6 on Sunday behind a late rally. Garrett Richards closed the game.

Whitlock’s performance this season earned him Rookie of the Year chatter from his teammates.

“Definitely could be Rookie of the Year,” Alex Verdugo said in August. “He’s dominant, man. It doesn’t matter where you put him. You could put him in the seventh, have him go two-plus innings, get him in the ninth like we did today and have him go into extras and just eat up innings. The way he throws it is very impressive and it’s fun to watch. We’re happy we have that kind of guy on our side.”

Nathan Eovaldi agreed.

“You can’t say enough about him. He’s been unbelievable for us all year,” Eovaldi said.