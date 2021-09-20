Red Sox Red Sox reportedly promote star prospect Triston Casas to Triple-A Casas slashed .284/.395/.484 in 329 plate appearances in Portland. Red Sox prospect Triston Casas has been called up to Triple-A Worcester. Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Red Sox fans hoping for a closer look at top prospect Triston Casas can watch him one step away from the Major Leagues for the rest of the Worcester Red Sox season, according to a report from WEEI’s Rob Bradford.

Per Bradford, the Red Sox promoted the infielder to Triple-A on Monday after the Portland Sea Dogs’s season wrapped up. Casas will have nine games in Worcester — a small but relevant sample size to evaluate his performance.

Casas slashed .284/.395/.484 in 329 plate appearances in Portland with 13 homers.

For much of the season, Casas was the No. 1 prospect in the Red Sox organization, and he remains at the top of Baseball America’s list. Casas is 15th overall.

“One of Boston’s cornerstones for the future as he has preternatural hitting ability to go with his impressive power,” the site writes. “He’s a potential impact hitter who could hit 30-plus home runs in the middle of their lineup.”

However, MLB’s prospect website feels differently. They list Marcelo Mayer, the No. 4 overall pick in this summer’s draft — widely considered the best prospect in his class — at No. 9 in Minor League Baseball. Casas is 18th on the list.

“The consensus among scouts is that Mayer was both the best hitter and the best defender in the 2021 Draft class, and he was likened to a mix of Corey Seager’s bat and Brandon Crawford’s glove,” the MLB site says.

Casas, meanwhile, is seen as an advanced hitter with a ton of power. He will likely play exclusively first base in the majors, but he showed defensive promise at that position.

“He still can be an asset defensively, however, because he has soft hands, presents a huge target and has a strong arm that produced low-90s fastballs when he pitched as an amateur,” the MLB’s site says.

Casas also made waves last year when he declined to take first base after he was hit by a Tanner Houck pitch in a simulated game, only to blast a 436-foot homer later in the at-bat.

The noise of the ball hitting the bat is startling.

Casas once compared himself to a former MVP.

“I don’t really try to copy everything that he does, but the other day I hit a home run in the sim game and looking back on it, I was like, ‘Wow, I actually do look like Joey Votto,’” Casas said in 2020.