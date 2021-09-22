Red Sox Watch Triston Casas homer in his second Triple-A at-bat with WooSox Casas was called up to the WooSox on Monday. Triston Casas, here pictured with Team USA, started his Triple-A stint with a bang. Photo by Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images

Red Sox prospect Triston Casas hit a homer in his second at-bat as a member of the Worcester Red Sox — the team’s Triple-A affiliate.

Casas, the top Red Sox prospect on Baseball America’s rankings and second on the MLB’s list behind Marcelo Mayer, was called up when the Portland Sea Dogs’ season ended on Monday. He made his debut on Wednesday at Polar Park in Worcester, and with two strikes in his second at-bat, Casas hit a drive the opposite way over the left-field wall.

Here’s a look.

Triston Casas homers off the ultra-nasty Cade Cavalli in his second AAA at-bat pic.twitter.com/BGVvv5pYw1 — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) September 23, 2021

A star first-base prospect, Casas played for the Team USA squad that earned silver in Tokyo. He slashed .284/.395/.484 in 329 plate appearances in Portland.

The MLB’s rankings place Casas 18th league-wide.

“Casas has as much raw power as anyone from the 2018 Draft, launching balls to all fields with his combination of bat speed, strength and leverage in his still-growing 6-foot-5 frame,” the site reads. “He’s more than just a masher, however, as he’s an advanced hitter for his age who controls the strike zone and uses the entire field rather than trying to yank everything out of the park. His size adds some length to his left-handed swing, but he provides plenty of hard contact and displays the ability to make adjustments.”

Baseball America, meanwhile, put Casas 15th in the majors.

“Casas is one of Boston’s cornerstones for the future as he has preternatural hitting ability to go with his impressive power,” BA wrote. “He’s a potential impact hitter who could hit 30-plus home runs in the middle of their lineup.”