Red Sox MLB green lights Red Sox’ yellow jerseys for playoffs “I love them. I do." Red Sox center fielder Enrique Hernandez, right, is congratulated by Christian Vazquez (center) and Christian Arroyo after turning a bases loaded double play against the Mets Wednesday. AP

As everyone knows, the secret to the Red Sox’ season-saving win streak hasn’t been clutch hitting from Bobby Dalbec, Kyle Schwarber and Kike Hernandez or solid starting pitching from Chris Sale and company.

No, it’s definitely the yellow uniforms.

The Sox have made the team’s alternate City Connect colors their uniforms of choice for the last five of their seven consecutive victories.

And if they win through to the playoffs, they’ll be able to keep the tradition going.

Major League Baseball’s offices confirmed to WEEI.com Red Sox insider Rob Bradford the team would in fact be allowed to wear the yellow jerseys in the postseason.

Breaking: Just checked with MLB and @RedSox can wear the yellow uniforms if they choose in the postseason https://t.co/Thvs46xBOd — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) September 23, 2021

The lucky jerseys were first worn back in April as part of MLB’s City Connect series and were even voted the third-best design by ESPN’s Joon Lee.

Now, they’ve become an integral part of the team’s identity as it marches toward the playoffs after a tumultuous second half of the season.

“We decided it was going to be for the Baltimore series,” manager Alex Cora said. “Then on Monday, I texted Tommy [Goodwin] and said, ‘Tommy, we’re going yellow tomorrow?’ He’s like, ‘Let me talk to Sam [Kennedy]. Then I texted [Xander Bogaerts] and said, ‘Yellow tomorrow.’ He said, ‘Of course we are.’ It’s one of those. That’s how it works.”

Five wins later, the Red Sox have seized a two-game lead over the rival New York Yankees for the top spot in the American League wild card race.

“I love them. I do,” Chris Sale told reporters Wednesday. (Sale once famously took scissors to alternate jerseys while a member of the Chicago White Sox.) “I know that might be a surprise to some people, but I think it’s great. Obviously what it represents means even more to us. It’s kind of crazy, right?”

Expect Boston to be donning those yellow units again when they face the Yankees Friday in the opener of a three-game set that could make or break either team’s postseason hopes.