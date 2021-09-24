Red Sox AL Wild Card Chase: Blue Jays lose to Twins, drop 3 games behind Red Sox The Red Sox and Yankees start their series on Friday. Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bats against the Tampa Bay Rays. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

As the Red Sox prepare for their series against the Yankees, they got a bit of a gift on Thursday: The Blue Jays fell to the Twins 7-2, dropping three games behind the Red Sox for the top spot in the Al wild card chase.

The Twins scored five runs total in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings to pull away.

After a red-hot month, the Blue Jays have cooled off at the wrong time — they have lost three out of four games and five of their last 10. They have three games remaining against the Twins before a three-game set against the Yankees and three games against the Orioles.

The Red Sox hold a two-game lead over the Yankees. Their three-game series starts on Friday, followed by a three-game series against both the Orioles and Nationals.

But the Yankees have the toughest schedule: An AL East gauntlet that includes three games apiece against the Red Sox, Blue Jays and Rays.

If the Red Sox can put some distance between themselves and the Yankees this weekend, they will find themselves in a great spot — particularly if the Blue Jays continue to struggle. After sweeping the Orioles and Mets, the Red Sox have won seven games in a row — five of which were in their new yellow jerseys.

“I love them. I do,” Chris Sale told reporters Wednesday. “I know that might be a surprise to some people, but I think it’s great. Obviously what it represents means even more to us. It’s kind of crazy, right?”

The Yankees and Red Sox start at 7:10 p.m. on Friday.