Red Sox Bobby Dalbec joins Nomar Garciaparra in an exclusive Red Sox rookie club His power has been key as the season has progressed. Bobby Dalbec has been a catalyst for the Red Sox. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

As the push for the postseason has intensified, Bobby Dalbec has taken his game to the next level.

The 26-year-old Red Sox infielder, who hit .214 with one home run in April, .200 with four home runs in May, .237 with five home runs in June, and .210 with one home run in July, has turned his season around ever since. Those numbers skyrocketed to .339 with seven homers and 21 RBIs in August and .250 with six homers and 16 RBIs in September, and he’s off to a strong start in October.

Dalbec’s solo shot in the top of the sixth, which came directly after a blast from Hunter Renfroe, helped the Red Sox outlast the Washington Nationals, 4-2, at Nationals Park on Friday. With his latest blast, Dalbec cemented his place on two noteworthy lists.

He became the first Red Sox rookie to hit 25 home runs in a season since Nomar Garciaparra in 1997, when Garciaparra finished with 30 en route to winning American League Rookie of the Year.

Dalbec (33 homers) also passed Ted Williams (32 homers) for the most home runs through 155 games in Red Sox history. Only Walt Dropo (35) and Tony Conigliaro (34) have more. He flaunted his potential last year with eight in 23 games and has built on that momentum as this season has progressed.

In an interview with NESN’s Jahmai Webster after Friday’s win, Dalbec said making in-game adjustments this season has been “everything” in his development. He said it’s key to not be emotional when tweaking specifics or to be too quick to change something. His focus is on simplifying his approach as much as he can and letting the rest take care of itself.

"We're treating these like playoff games, they feel like it for us."



The Red Sox have relied on the long ball of late as a team, and Dalbec has been at the center of the effort as they try to solidify their spot in the postseason.

“It’s been huge, especially the timely ones and the ones that keep us in games,” Dalbec told Webster. “Those are the big ones. Everyone’s trying to string good at-bats together.”