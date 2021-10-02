Red Sox Here’s how the Red Sox can clinch a playoff berth Saturday They control their own destiny after Friday's slate of games. The Red Sox could be celebrating with more than just a handshake on Saturday. Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Red Sox’ playoff chances took a big step forward Friday evening.

A 4-2 win in D.C. over the Nationals and the Mariners falling to the Angels 2-1 makes it possible for the Red Sox to clinch a spot in the playoffs on Saturday.

Boston is now one game ahead of Seattle and Toronto, who defeated Baltimore on Friday night, for the American League’s second wild-card spot. If the Red Sox win on Saturday and both the Mariners and Blue Jays lose, the Red Sox will have a playoff spot secured.

If the Red Sox win just one of their next two games, that will at least ensure that they’ll play in a tiebreaking playoff game.

In addition to having the Mariners fall a game behind them on Friday, they also moved a game closer to the Yankees for the top wild-card spot. New York lost to Tampa Bay, 4-3, on Friday, moving the Red Sox just one game behind the Yankees.

If the Red Sox win on Saturday and the Yankees lose another game to the Rays, the Red Sox control their own destiny for the top wild-card spot because they own the tiebreaker over the Yankees. If the Red Sox and Yankees hold identical records after Sunday’s games and the Mariners and Blue Jays remain behind both teams, the Wild Card Game will be played at Fenway between the two rivals.

For Saturday’s game against the Nationals, the Red Sox will start Tanner Houck (1-5, 3.80 ERA). Saturday’s game marks Houck’s first start since Sept. 15, when he allowed three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Mariners. Houck hasn’t won a game as a starter this season.

As for the Nationals, they’re starting rookie right-hander Josiah Gray (2-2, 5.85 ERA). Gray’s won his last two starts, allowing five earned runs over 11 1/3 innings pitched against the Marlins and Rockies.

The Red Sox might have favorable pitching matchups in the other three games that could play a hand in their playoff fate on Saturday. The Rays are starting rookie Shane Baz (2-0, 1.69 ERA) against the Yankees, who are starting Jordan Montgomery (6-6. 3.49 ERA). While Baz is making just his third career start, he’s only allowed two earned runs in 10 2/3 innings pitch so far. Montgomery pitched seven innings of one-run ball against the Red Sox on Sunday.

In Toronto, the Blue Jays are starting Alex Manoah (8-2, 3.35 ERA) against the Orioles, who’ll have John Means (6-8, 3.32 ERA) on the mound. Manoah’s won his last three starts, allowing just four earned runs over 19 2/3 innings pitched. Means hasn’t pitched against the Blue Jays this season, but he’s been strong in road games, going 5-3 with a 2.27 ERA.

Finally, in Seattle, the Mariners will start Chris Flexen (14-6, 3.67 ERA) against the Angels, who’ll have Jhonathan Diaz on the bump (1-0, 3.12 ERA). Flexen’s won his last three starts while Diaz is making just his third career start.