Red Sox The 2021 MLB playoffs schedule is set, starting with Red Sox-Yankees on Tuesday. Here are the matchups. Nate Eovaldi will be on the mound for the Sox in Tuesday's wild-card game against the Yankees.





The Red Sox will host the Yankees Tuesday in the American League Wild Card Game. Should they prevail, they would advance to the divisional series to face the Tampa Bay Rays, beginning Thursday.

The Sox reached the playoffs by rallying from a 5-1 deficit to defeat the Nationals, 7-5. The Yankees punched their ticket with a 1-0 win over the Rays.

Entering the final day of the regular season, the Sox and Yankees were tied at 91-70, one game ahead of the Mariners and Blue Jays. While Toronto pounded out a 12-4 win over the Orioles, the Mariners fell short, losing the the Angels 7-3.

Here’s the full MLB playoff schedule for 2021:

Wild-card games

Tuesday, Oct. 5: Yankees at Red Sox | 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Oct. 6: Cardinals at Dodgers | 8 p.m. (TBS)

Divisional Series (Best of five)

American League

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros

Game 1: Thursday, Oct. 7 at Houston, FS1/MLBN

Game 2: Friday, Oct. 8 at Houston, FS1/MLBN

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 10 at Chicago, FS1

Game 4*: Monday, Oct. 11 at Chicago, FS1

Game 5*: Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Chicago, FS1

AL wild-card winner vs. Tampa Bay

Game 1: Thursday, Oct. 7 at Tampa Bay, FS1/MLBN

Game 2: Friday, Oct. 8 at Tampa Bay, FS1/MLBN

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 10 at wild-card winner, FS1

Game 4*: Monday, Oct. 11 at wild-card winner, FS1

Game 5*: Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Tampa Bay, FS1

National League

NL wild-card winner vs. San Francisco Giants

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 8 at San Francisco, TBS

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 9 at San Francisco, TBS

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 11 at wild-card winner, TBS

Game 4*: Tuesday, Oct. 12 at wild-card winner, TBS

Game 5*: Thursday, Oct. 14 at San Francisco, TBS

Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 8 at Milwaukee, TBS

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 9 at Milwaukee, TBS

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 11 at Atlanta, TBS

Game 4*: Tuesday, Oct. 12 at at Atlanta, TBS

Game 5*: Thursday, Oct. 14 at Milwaukee, TBS

League Championship Series (Best of seven)

American League

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, FOX

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, FOX/FS1

Game 3: Monday Oct. 18, FS1

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, FS1

Game 5*: Wednesday, Oct. 20, FS1

Game 6*: Friday, Oct. 22, FS1

Game 7*: Saturday, Oct. 23, FOX/FS1

National League

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 16, TBS

Game 2: Sunday Oct. 17, TBS

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 19, TBS

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 20, TBS

Game 5*: Thursday, Oct. 21, TBS

Game 6*: Saturday, Oct. 23, TBS

Game 7*: Sunday, Oct. 26, TBS

World Series

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 26, FOX

Game 2: Wednesday Oct. 27, FOX

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 29, FOX

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 30, FOX

Game 5*: Sunday, Oct. 31, FOX

Game 6*: Tuesday, Nov. 2, FOX

Game 7*: Wednesday, Nov. 3, FOX

*if necessary