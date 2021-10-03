The 2021 MLB playoffs schedule is set, starting with Red Sox-Yankees on Tuesday. Here are the matchups.

Get the latest Boston sports news
The Red Sox will host the Yankees Tuesday in the American League Wild Card Game. Should they prevail, they would advance to the divisional series to face the Tampa Bay Rays, beginning Thursday.
The Sox reached the playoffs by rallying from a 5-1 deficit to defeat the Nationals, 7-5. The Yankees punched their ticket with a 1-0 win over the Rays.
Entering the final day of the regular season, the Sox and Yankees were tied at 91-70, one game ahead of the Mariners and Blue Jays. While Toronto pounded out a 12-4 win over the Orioles, the Mariners fell short, losing the the Angels 7-3.
Here’s the full MLB playoff schedule for 2021:
Wild-card games
Tuesday, Oct. 5: Yankees at Red Sox | 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Oct. 6: Cardinals at Dodgers | 8 p.m. (TBS)
Divisional Series (Best of five)
American League
Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros
Game 1: Thursday, Oct. 7 at Houston, FS1/MLBN
Game 2: Friday, Oct. 8 at Houston, FS1/MLBN
Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 10 at Chicago, FS1
Game 4*: Monday, Oct. 11 at Chicago, FS1
Game 5*: Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Chicago, FS1
AL wild-card winner vs. Tampa Bay
Game 1: Thursday, Oct. 7 at Tampa Bay, FS1/MLBN
Game 2: Friday, Oct. 8 at Tampa Bay, FS1/MLBN
Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 10 at wild-card winner, FS1
Game 4*: Monday, Oct. 11 at wild-card winner, FS1
Game 5*: Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Tampa Bay, FS1
National League
NL wild-card winner vs. San Francisco Giants
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 8 at San Francisco, TBS
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 9 at San Francisco, TBS
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 11 at wild-card winner, TBS
Game 4*: Tuesday, Oct. 12 at wild-card winner, TBS
Game 5*: Thursday, Oct. 14 at San Francisco, TBS
Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 8 at Milwaukee, TBS
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 9 at Milwaukee, TBS
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 11 at Atlanta, TBS
Game 4*: Tuesday, Oct. 12 at at Atlanta, TBS
Game 5*: Thursday, Oct. 14 at Milwaukee, TBS
League Championship Series (Best of seven)
American League
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, FOX
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, FOX/FS1
Game 3: Monday Oct. 18, FS1
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, FS1
Game 5*: Wednesday, Oct. 20, FS1
Game 6*: Friday, Oct. 22, FS1
Game 7*: Saturday, Oct. 23, FOX/FS1
National League
Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 16, TBS
Game 2: Sunday Oct. 17, TBS
Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 19, TBS
Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 20, TBS
Game 5*: Thursday, Oct. 21, TBS
Game 6*: Saturday, Oct. 23, TBS
Game 7*: Sunday, Oct. 26, TBS
World Series
Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 26, FOX
Game 2: Wednesday Oct. 27, FOX
Game 3: Friday, Oct. 29, FOX
Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 30, FOX
Game 5*: Sunday, Oct. 31, FOX
Game 6*: Tuesday, Nov. 2, FOX
Game 7*: Wednesday, Nov. 3, FOX
*if necessary
