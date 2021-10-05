Red Sox When does the ALDS start? Red Sox advance past Yankees, will take on Rays The Red Sox defeated the Yankees 6-2 to advance. Red Sox players run to Garrett Whitlock as they celebrate their 6-2 win against the Yankees. Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The Red Sox knocked off the Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game on Tuesday, advancing to the ALDS for a series against the Rays with a 6-2 victory over their rivals.

Few predicted that the Red Sox would advance after they were swept by the Yankees in late September, but a sparkling start by Nathan Eovaldi and homers by Xander Bogaerts and Kyle Schwarber helped lift the Red Sox to a comfortable win. They now face the Rays — a division opponent who boasts the best record in the American League.

When does the ALDS start? Here’s the full schedule.

Game 1: Thursday, Oct. 7 @ 8:07 on FS1

Game 2: Friday, Oct. 8 @ 7:02 on FS1

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 10 @ 4:07 p.m. on MLB Network

Game 4: Monday, Oct. 11 @ TBA on FS1 or MLB Network (if necessary)

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 13 @ TBA on FS1 (if necessary)

Before Tuesday’s game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said his team was ready for the postseason.

“There’s no rah rah speeches here,” Cora said. “I mean, if you need that, you’re in the wrong business. It’s Red Sox vs. Yankees for the chance to advance in the playoffs. We’re good. We’re good. If I say something, it will be after the game.”

The Red Sox backed Cora up with an impressive performance. Eovaldi threw 5.1 innings and struck out eight, allowing just four hits and one run. Alex Verdugo drove in three runs with a double and a single (which he tried unsuccessfully to stretch into a double). The bullpen allowed just two hits and a run in the final 3.2 frames.

The Rays (100-62) took the season series against the Red Sox 11-8.