‘They wanted us. They got us’: Kiké Hernández reacts to report Yankees chose to play Red Sox

Red Sox Kiké Hernández reacts after flying out to right against the Orioles. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

At the height of the AL Wild Card hysteria last week, the Yankees reportedly chose to play the Red Sox if the teams finished in a four-way tie, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The Yankees’ rationale makes sense — the Blue Jays had a potent offensive lineup, and (more importantly), the Yankees were fresh off a sweep of the Red Sox.

According to Kiké Hernández — who spoke to reporters prior to Tuesday’s Wild Card game — the Red Sox knew about the Yankees’ choice, and Hernández even went as far as to say he understood based on the sweep.

Still: “They wanted us,” Hernandez said. “They got us now. Win or go home. That’s it.”

Hernandez added that the Red Sox “need to treat [Tuesday] like just another game. Otherwise, the moment gets too big.”

In a departure from previous postseason showdowns between the two teams, the Red Sox and Yankees largely avoided bulletin board material. Gerrit Cole and Nathan Eovaldi spoke glowingly of one another. Red Sox manager Alex Cora praised Yankees manager Aaron Boone profusely. The only real public trash talk between the two teams may have been the New York Post’s flimsy Boston takedown, which fans eviscerated all day on Tuesday.

Still, as Hernández noted, the Red Sox know the Yankees chose them.

Cora was asked about Hernández’s performance this season, and whether the 30-year-old lived up to expectations.

“That and more,” Cora said. “As a player, he’s been amazing. One of my goals like I told you guys when we talk about him being the lead-off guy, I wanted people to recognize him for the player. Not the rally banana, making jokes and dancing, I wanted people to recognize him for what he brings from 7-10 p.m. and the quality of his at-bats from a certain point on have been amazing.

“He was a great signing by Chaim and the group. I knew he was a good player, but honestly — and I knew this kid since he was a baby — he’s one of the best players from Puerto Rico. We’ve had some good players, but the way he impacts the game offensively, defensively has been amazing. … I’m very proud of him. He’s been amazing for us.”