Red Sox Watch: Rays’ Randy Arozarena steals home vs. Red Sox in Game 1 of the ALDS It's the 20th time a player's stole home in playoff history. Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena slides to steal home. AP Photo/Steve Helber

Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena successfully had a straight steal of home in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Red Sox.

The play happened in the bottom of the seventh as the Rays held a 4-0 lead with Arozarena at third and Wilmer Franco at second. With lefty Josh Taylor pitching to Brandon Lowe, Arozarena took advantage of Taylor having his back turned to third base. When Taylor took a couple of seconds to get into set, Arozarena dashed toward home. Taylor’s throw to catcher Christian Vázquez was late, and the Rays extended their lead to 5-0.

The steal of home by Arozarena nearly didn’t happen. In the at-bat prior, Arozarena advanced to third on a double from Franco. Arozarena looked like he was going to round third and head home on the play. But Rays third base coach Rodney Linares gave him the stop sign. As Arozarena dove back to third, the throw from left fielder Alex Verdugo came into shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who applied a tag on Arozarena a few moments late.

Advertisement:

Arozarena’s steal of home is the 20th time it’s happened in playoff history. The last time it happened was in 2016, when then-Cubs infielder Javier Baez stole home in Game 1 of the NLCS against the Dodgers. It’s only the third time a steal of home has happened in the playoffs since 2010.

Some notable players to steal home in postseason history include Jackie Robinson, Hank Aaron, Ty Cobb, and Reggie Jackson.

Outside of the steal, Arozarena’s had a pretty good Game 1. In the fifth inning, he drilled a 397-foot homer to left. He also drew two walks in two of his other plate appearances.