Red Sox Watch: Alex Verdugo makes an over the fence catch in Game 2 of the ALDS The play might have saved a run for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo reaches over the fence to make the catch. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo’s had an impressive Game 2 of the ALDS.

In the first inning, he singled to center to score Kiké Hernández and give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead.

That lead was quickly lost later in the first inning, but Verdugo played a role in the rally in giving the Red Sox the lead back. Right after Xander Bogaerts hit a solo homer in the third inning, Verdugo hit a solo shot to right to cut the Rays’ lead to 5-4.

The Red Sox took the lead back in the fifth when J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer to make it 8-5 Red Sox. With the Red Sox carrying that same lead into the bottom of the sixth, it was time for Verdugo to make a defensive play to help preserve the lead.

Advertisement:

Rays slugger Nelson Cruz hit a deep fly ball into left, which looked to be heading toward the foul pole off the bat. The ball started to drift off into foul territory and out of play. But Verdugo ran over to the wall, placing his upper body over the fence and extending his right arm to make the grab.

Verdugo’s catch may have saved a run for the Red Sox. Later in the inning, Ji-Man Choi hit a solo home run to cut the Red Sox lead to 8-6. It was the only run Tanner Houck allowed in five innings of relief.

Advertisement:

In what seems to always happen in baseball, Verdugo was the first hitter due up in the ensuing half-inning after making an impressive defensive play. He hit an infield single, barely beating the throw from shortstop Wander Franco to reach base. Christian Vázquez knocked Verdugo in later in the inning to give the Red Sox a 9-6 lead.