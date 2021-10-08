Red Sox J.D. Martinez returns to the Red Sox lineup for Game 2 of the ALDS, Matt Barnes added to the roster To make room for Barnes, the Red Sox removed Garrett Richards from the ALDS roster. J.D. Martinez is back in the Red Sox lineup. Paul Sancya/AP Photo

After getting shut out 5-0 in Game 1, the Red Sox have some good news prior to Game 2.

Slugger J.D. Martinez is back in the lineup following his two-game absence due to a left ankle sprain he suffered in the regular-season finale. Martinez will DH and hit sixth in the lineup, which is the lowest he’s hit in the order this season.

Martinez, who hit 28 homers with a .286/.349/.518 slash line during the regular season, hasn’t had great success at Tropicana Field this year. He’s 9-for-45 with a .205/.222/.250 slash line and hasn’t hit a homer in 10 games there. Like the rest of the Red Sox, Martinez has yet to face righty Shane Baz, who’ll start Game 2 for the Rays.

With Martinez back, Bobby Dalbec is the odd man out of the starting lineup as Kyle Schwarber will start at first base.

Here’s the Red Sox’ lineup for Game 2:

1. Kyle Schwarber 1B

2. Kiké Hernández CF

3. Rafael Devers 3B

4. Xander Bogaerts SS

5. Alex Verdugo LF

6. J.D. Martinez DH

7. Hunter Renfroe RF

8. Christian Vázquez C

9. Christian Arroyo 2B

The Red Sox also added right-handed reliever Matt Barnes to their ALDS roster. Barnes, who was the team’s closer until the final days of August, has allowed two earned runs over five innings pitched in six relief appearances since getting removed from the closer role.

Barnes, who was an All-Star this season, struggled in his last outing against the Rays. On Aug. 10, Barnes allowed four earned runs on two hits, two walks, and two strikeouts in just 2/3 innings pitched.

Richards pitched a 1/3 of an inning in Game 1, relieving starter Eduardo Rodriguez in the second inning. Richards has a hamstring injury, the team announced. With his removal from the ALDS roster, Richards cannot be added to the ALCS roster if the Red Sox advance.